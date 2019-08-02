Renewing old vehicles may get costlier in Telangana

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) sent a proposal to the Telangana government to hike the renewal fee of 15-year-old vehicles along with a green tax and late fee under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988.

RTA’s fresh proposal comes within two years after it increased the renewal fee of old vehicles in 2017. According to the proposal, the renewal fee of a car would go up 10 times. Earlier, the government fee for this was Rs 735 and if the State government approved the latest proposal, the fee would shoot up to Rs 10,000. Owners also have to pay a green tax of Rs 500 and late fee of Rs 500 every month.

Similarly, the fee of old motorcycles would go up threefold. In the past, the renewal fee of a two-wheeler was Rs 600 and this could become Rs 2,000, apart from green tax of Rs 280 and late fee of Rs 300 every month.

Old vehicles have to be renewed every five years. According to data with RTA, the move is likely to impact 22 lakh old vehicles in the State. At present there are over one crore vehicles, including non-transport and transport vehicles. In the new proposal, all the 93,000 transport vehicles have to take up a fitness test every six months. Earlier, these vehicles used to go for the test once a year.

