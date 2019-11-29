Renova Hospitals launches digital health platform

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Hyderabad: Renova Hospitals, Langar Houz on Friday announced the launch of its digital health platform ‘Renova App’ that helps patients save time from long wait and running between different departments in the hospital. The ‘Renova App’ also provides access to digital prescription and lab reports besides allowing the health companion to purchase medicines on their behalf. The sophisticated application has health records and prescriptions stored in it.

The hospital is partnering with IT company Healthsignz to offer its entire bouquet of services in digital format to patients. “We are trying to extend quality health care services digitally to the city and its periphery. The partnership empowers us with its future-proof integrated platform,” said Sridhar Peddireddy, CEO, Renova Hospitals.

The Renova Hospitals is also providing health companion to patients to assist them in all secondary and tertiary requirements inside the hospital premises. “We are also planning to set up neighbourhood hospital network across Hyderabad,” he said. The CEO, Healthsignz, Ch Hanumantha Rao said the digital platform will take neighbourhood healthcare ecosystem a step ahead in its digital journey.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter