Renovated OT launched at Military Hospital in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General RK Anand, GOC, Dakshin Bharat Area, inaugurated the renovated surgical ward and operation theatre at Military Hospital, Secunderabad, on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Anand inspected ex-servicemen facilitation centre and various other wards and departments of the hospital besides interacting with patients. He congratulated the medical personnel for the good work and care they were providing to soldiers, veterans and their families.

Later, he appreciated the support provided to the hospital by Military Engineering Services (MES) and promised to render all necessary help for the upgradation and modernisation of the hospital, especially the casualty department and polyclinic specialist OPDs.

Major General N Srinivas Rao, GOC, TASA, Brigadier D Vivekanand, Commandant, Military Hospital and several senior Army Officers were present on the occasion.