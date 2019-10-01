Renovated RPF barracks inaugurated in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: A renovated Railway Protection Force (RPF) barrack was inaugurated by Arun Kumar, Director General, RPF, New Delhi and Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway at Moula Ali on Monday.

The barrack has been renovated with modern facilities to accommodate 100 RPF personnel attending training programmes at the centre. The renovation of this barrack was completed in six months with a sum of Rs 68 lakh, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, Mallya on Monday advised the officials to focus on enhancing safety standards at station yards and at private sidings to improve operational convenience.

During a review meeting, he told officials to inspect the Low Height Subways which were getting water logged due to continuous rains thereby affecting the traffic flow. He also stressed on improvement of train punctuality and freight loading.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .