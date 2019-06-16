Renovated SCRES office inaugurated in Secunderabad

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Hyderabad: South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya inaugurated the renovated central office of South Central Railway Employees Sangh (SCRES), a registered trade union of the zone.

Mallya said workforce was the pillar of strength for any organisation and SCR was ranked top in the Indian Railways because of its dedicated work force. He also stated that trade unions were acting like a bridge between employees and the organisation.

He appreciated the cordial industrial relations being maintained by the trade unions for creating healthy work atmosphere among the employees in the organisation. Mallya requested the trade unions to continue the same coordination to maintain record performance on Indian Railways