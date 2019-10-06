Renovating old stone structures

By | Published: 12:40 am 12:15 am

Born in a poor farmer’s family in Nalgonda, pursuing quality education was beyond his reach and imagination. But, the will to study in Tirupati made him learn temple architecture and he is presently working as Deputy Stapathi (temple principal architect) at Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA).

This is the story of 32-year-old Mothilal Jatavath from Banjara community, who only dreamt of studying at Tirupati since his childhood. As his family ardently prays to Lord Venkateshwara, the liking for Tirupati and the devotion for the Lord were triggered in him quite early in life.

“My only aim was to study any course at Tirupati but my father Rupla Naik, a farmer, could not afford it. Luckily, I came across temple architecture course offered by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and got enrolled,” he shares.

Such was his enthusiasm that he reached Tirupati to appear for the entrance test 10 days in advance. After faring well in the exam, he bagged a seat and completed the four-year course in Traditional Sculpture and Architecture in 2009.

“It was tough. It was a full-time course and I had to do work part-time and earn some money through my drawings and meet my expenditure,” he recalls and says with a tinge of pride that he became one of those rare persons from Banjara community to complete the course.

Soon after completing the course, he joined a senior Stapathi Babunath in Tirupati and later worked with Ratnama Chary in renovating old stone temples for a couple of years.

He is now well-versed with temple Vaastu, Agama Sashtram, Shilpa Sastram (related to divine idols) and other aspects related to temple architecture.

There are many aspects that have to be checked well while constructing a temple or a divine idol. There are many recommendations in the scriptures on how to carve an idol, the size of the head, neck and other measurements have to be thoroughly followed, points out Mothilal.

Impressed with his good work, YTDA Stapathi Sounderarajan recommended him to work as Assistant Stapathi in 2016. Since then, he has been monitoring the contractors’ works, especially the sculpture and departmental works at YTDA.

It is a once-in-a-life-time opportunity to work with YTDA on a massive project of constructing Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple atop Yadadri. In the present times, no government is taking up such enormous granite stone work and carving a beautiful temple, he says.

“Generally, temples have square corners but the stunning outer prakarams at the temple are unique and will be the cynosure of temple architecture,” says Mothilal.

Prior to joining YTDA, he was associated with many construction companies and was involved in several projects in Madhapur and other cities. The knowledge obtained in Tirupati came in handy in executing different works in constructing modern buildings. But, the satisfaction one gets in constructing a temple, especially like Yadadri, is beyond words, he says emotionally.

He is very passionate about temple architecture and is instrumental in setting up the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture at Yadagirigutta.

Affiliated to Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, Masab Tank, the institute is presently offering a 11-month course in temple architecture. Candidates with minimum qualification of tenth standard are eligible for admissions, which will be based on an entrance test.

On October 2, Tutors Pride presented him with the Ideal Teaching Awards Programme Award 2019 as the Best Teacher at an event held in the city.

