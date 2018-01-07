Rentickle sees growth in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Gurugram-based Rentickle, incubated in November 2​​015, has been providing lifestyle products on ​​rental basis to users who are on the move, young professionals living away from their h​​ome, newly married couple and expatriates visiting India for a short period. The company that recently received $4 million funding from a Singapore VC firm-ThinKuvate is finding Hyderabad a fast growing market. ​​​​

Having launched its services in Hyderabad during mid-2016, the city accounts for about 30 of the company’s national business. The company finds Hyderabad as a promising market for rental subscriptions. Its target group primarily had been young professionals from the IT/ ITES sector and since Hyderabad has a large workforce in this field, the city has embraced this model.

The company that has served over 10,000 B2B and B2C customers so far in Delhi/NCR and Hyderabad, is poised for expansion into categories such as baby products, elder care, a​​dvent​​ure ​​gear, sports equipment and many more.

The company founded by Vineet Chawla and Amit Sodhi is focused on enhan​​cing the lifestyle of its consumers by providing them lifestyle products such as home​​ appliances, trendy and contemporary furniture, high-end cameras on rental basis.

Rentickle comes to rescue of young professionals who are mobile, move across cities for work and are unsure about the tenure of stay in these cities. The whole struggle of finding new furniture and appliance shops, bargaining for prices, handling logistics, delivery, labour, installation and then later selling these products when it’s time to move cities was hitherto the biggest inconvenience and expense for these people, keeping them from enjoying a good lifestyle.

Sharing the trends, Rentickle co-founder Vineet Chawla told Telangana Today, “Shared economy is emerging. People need not buy products when they don’t need to. The millennial population is not keen on acquiring movable assets. They want to spend money on entertainment, travel and gadgets.”

He adds, “We provide products on rent from our platform on 3, 6, 9 and 12-month periods. We are looking at adding categories that make sense. For instance, baby cots need to be changed as a baby grows throughout the growth phase. Instead of buying them every time and disposing off the earlier ones, one can rent them as per the requirement. We have also launched air purifiers when Delhi was suffering with smog.”

To make its business secured, the company signs contracts with every user after proper KYC process and documentation. Clients can order on rent products of their choice at the click of a mouse, sitting at home with goods delivered and installed free of cost along with periodic maintenance provided by Rentickle.

The company plans to enter into Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai by June this year. It plans to add more product categories for the consumers. Also it is planning a full-scale geographical expansion, in order to be present in top cities of India starting 2018. It will also create more warehouses in all the cities that it takes on lease.

Amit Sodhi informs, “We will soon be adding on more product categories in Hyderabad. Also on the cards is a new office/warehouse as we expand our client base in Hyderabad.”

Outside India, Rentickle sees demand for such a concept in South East Asian region. Countries such as Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand could be potential market that the company could look at foraying in future.