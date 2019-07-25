Reorganisation of constituencies in the offing

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: Reorganization of Assembly constituencies in Telangana State may be in the offing sooner than later with information on a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) proposal on the subject was received by Election Commission of India in April this year.

However, the ECI sent the files back to the Ministry saying “they were not in conformity with the established protocol.” In a reply to an RTI query, ECI said in April that it returned the files to MHA, requested that the subject be referred back “through appropriate communication for specific view/opinion if any of the Commission.”

The ECI further said “no further communication in the matter is available with the Commission.”

It may be recalled that as per proposals in the AP Reorganization Act 2014, the strength of the Assembly in Telangana was to be increased from 119 to 153 and that of residuary Andhra Pradesh from 175 to 225. According to the Act, delimitation of the constituencies may be determined by the Election Commission.

The MHA is learnt to have, as far back as in mid-2018, ECI’s comments on identification of Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe constituencies Telangana and Andhra Pradesh that would have to reserved for both categories if the number of Assembly seats are to be increased. While the Centre had previously said that delimitation was not possible until after the next all-India census due in 2021 that is to be published in 2026, it is learnt to have based its request to the ECI on the basis of revised 2011 census data that was published in 2013.

It is likely that the MHA might take up this issue once again with the ECI sooner than later and attempt to get the process cleared paving way for increasing the number of Assembly seats in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

