Reorganisation of districts led to democratisation, says Niranjan Reddy

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Friday said that reorganisation of districts three years ago and subsequent decentralisation of administration led to democratisation besides creating the kind of change where district and mandal-level officers were regularly visiting even remote villages and solving the issues of people. “This was the main objective of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s wise decision to reorganise districts,” he said.

Addressing a gathering organised to celebrate the third anniversary of Wanaparthy district formation here, he spoke about his recent visit to Kakinada and Visakhapatnam ports, where he had incidentally met Sambasiva Rao, the CEO of the port, who had served as District SP of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district some 25 years ago.

“I have known Sambasiva Rao since his posting as the SP of erstwhile Mahabubnagar. He received and treated me well during my visit to the port and praised Chandrashekar Rao for reorganising the districts saying this should have been done long back. He expressed how he wanted to tour Kollapur and Pangal route when he was the SP, but couldn’t because of 68 mandals he had to travel and tour as part of his job,” Niranjan Reddy said.

The Minister also praised District Collector Sweta Mohanty for her work in the district for the past three years and recalled how she was able to take over the land which was grabbed by certain individuals when she was deputed here and that land was where the new integrated District Collectorate complex is being built.

Sweta Mohanty, who became nostalgic recalling her three years’ experience serving as the District Magistrate, said that when she had come to the district’s temporary Collectorate for the first time three years ago on October 11, 2016, there was only an administrative officer, a senior assistant and a junior assistant there.

“The first challenge for district officers was to find their offices, renovate them and find furniture for their offices, in addition to arranging for staff in their offices. All of us took Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s goal of taking administration closer to the people as inspiration and all of us starting from a VRO to the departmental head worked very hard to see Wanaparthy stand wherever it is today,” Sweta Mohanty said.

“The Minister and MLAs gave us total freedom to work with minimum interference in governance. Initiatives and schemes like Land Records Updation Programme, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima touched the hearts of farmers across the district. On the irrigation front we were able to create a new ayacut of 65,000 acres in Wanaparthy and this was made possible only because of efficient land acquisition, speedy disbursal of compensation and constant monitoring by people’s representatives of the district,” she added.

Cultural events were also held to mark the occasion, which were a eye-candy for audience who attended the event. Cake was also cut.

