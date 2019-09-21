Report cards for Telangana schools soon

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Not just students, schools across the State will also receive their report cards soon. These reports cards will feature enrollments of boys and girls, number of male and female teachers, infrastructure, kitchen garden and amenities. It will also focus on whether the respective school has its own building or is working from a rented one, besides providing details of classrooms and playgrounds.

Initially, these report cards will be given to government and local body schools, Model Schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, and schools under the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society (TREIS) across the State. A decision to this effect was taken by the Directorate of School Education.

According to the Directorate, a total of 23,47,524 students are studying in 26,787 schools, including government and local body schools, KGBVs, Model School and schools under TREIS. These schools have around 1,14,452 teachers.

The report cards will be made available on the directorate’s website and after taking necessary permissions from the State government, it will be put in public domain besides on the notice board of the schools.

This initiative will ascertain whether schools have required or excess number of teachers as per the enrollment of students. These report cards will also help the general public, particularly parents to know the status of the schools on teachers and infrastructure.

“It has been decided to give report cards for the schools under the School Education Department. These reports cards will be hosted on the website in a week. After taking permission from the government, the details will be kept in the public domain,” Commissioner and Director of School Education T Vijaya Kumar told Telangana Today.

After successfully placing report cards of all the government schools under the School Education Department, the directorate intends to extend the same to private schools.

“Details of all private schools in the State are available with the department. When government schools are given report cards, the same will be provided to private schools as well. But this will be done after the success of this initiative,” an official said.

Meanwhile, authorities from the Gujarat Education Department on Friday visited the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) popularly known as SSC Board and State Council for Educational Research and Training and studied various initiatives. According to officials, the visiting team appreciated examination pattern and online system for fee payment being followed by the DGE.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter