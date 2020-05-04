Report if you get wrong challan: Hyderabad Traffic Police

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have asked motorists who feel they have been wrongly issued challans during the lockdown to write or report to them so as to resolve the issue.

Several vehicle owners are complaining to the Traffic Police on Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter handle that they were being penalised while they were on the way to hospital or returning from hospital or other emergency requirements.

A businessman, Challa Murgesh, who went to a hospital on April 26 for treatment, has complained that a traffic challan was issued to him when he was returning after visiting the hospital. “The traffic police fined us saying two persons are not allowed on a motorcycle and again fined us for the pillion rider not wearing helmet. But we have valid reason for two persons on the bike because we were going to hospital for my treatment and I have all medical records,” he said.

Mohammed Aslamuddin, a resident of Narayanguda, had a similar complaint. He along with his daughter had gone to Ronald Ross Institute for medical purpose on April 28.

“The police imposed a fine of Rs 700 on my vehicle for violation of helmet and disobedience of public order. Do you expect a patient to walk all the way to the hospital?” he asked.

Raja Chinta, a citizen said that he was going to a hospital along with his wife on April 30 when the traffic police levied a fine of Rs 135 as the pillion rider was not wearing helmet. “I don’t know when the new rule was implemented. I was cleared at all the checkposts on the way to hospital after I showed the medical records. Next day I received a text message of challan on my vehicle. I complained to the Cyberabad traffic police and awaiting a reply from their end,” said Raja.

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), Hyderabad said that clear instructions were given to the traffic police to immediately allow those heading to hospital or medical emergencies after they produce some evidence.

“All the traffic inspectors and constables were briefed by their seniors in this regard. Also we instructed them not to click pictures for traffic violations or seize vehicles in such cases,” Anil Kumar said.

He said that if any motorist felt that the traffic police penalised them for traffic violation through non-contact form (e-challan), they could write to the city traffic police or immediately report to the traffic police on the website itself.

“We will look into the complaints and take necessary steps to cancel the challan if they are genuine cases,” he said.

