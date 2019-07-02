Report on learning outcomes in Telangana submitted

By | Published: 1:24 am

Hyderabad: Santha Sinha and R Venkata Reddy from MV Foundation, along with former MP B Vinod Kumar, submitted a survey report, conducted on learning outcomes they had conducted in Telangana, to Janardhan Reddy, Principle Secretary (Education).

“The Telangana government is already working on improving learning outcomes in the State with 3-R strategy, but along with this, we also need to take a few more steps to get better outcome,” said Santha Sinha who requested the government to implement a 3-month remedial teaching programme to improve the standards of students at both government and private schools immediately.

“There are few successful strategies in States like Haryana which gave better results, and hence this kind of strategy should be applied at national level,” she said, adding that improving learning outcomes in the country was the need of the hour. “It is sad that a considerable number of student who are studying 10th standard are not in a position to answer basic primary school questions,” she said.

As provided in the Constitution to bring accountability in the education system, Panchayat institutions like zilla parishads, mandal parishads and gram panchayats should also be involved for better functioning of schools. The same practice has paid positive dividends in States like Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, she said.

