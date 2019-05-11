Report on Vizag railway zone in September

By | Published: 8:25 pm

Visakhapatnam: The report on formation of the new South Coastal Railway (SCoR) zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters is likely to be ready in September.

The Officer on Special Duty (OSD) SS Srinivasan appointed for the new zone has taken up a brisk exercise and gathering all details with respect to the proposed new zone and he has undertaken a tour of all the railway divisions in the vicinity for the purpose. He already visited the headquarters of East Coast Railway in Bhubaneswar and South Central Railway in Secunderabad as part of this and discussed with the top officials the modalities involved.

He also met the Railway Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav recently and discussed with the latter on the new zone. Yadav was said to have asked to ensure that the report on SCoR is submitted in another five months and the OSD is working in this direction.

There is also a demand from the locality not to change the name of Waltair Division and the OSD is likely to make field visits to gather public opinion in this regard, it is said.