Reporter of a vernacular newspaper attacked in Hyderabad

Published: 9:48 pm

Hyderabad: A reporter working with a vernacular newspaper and his brother were injured in an attack by a group of persons at Banjara Hills on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, the victim Arun Kumar was going along with his brother on a motorcycle when the group stopped them at Nandinagar on Banjara Hills Road No 10.

“When they stopped the bike, four persons who were in inebriated condition abused and attacked them,” police quoted Arun Kumar, and added that a case was booked with investigation on. Police are also verifying footage from CCTV cameras in the area to identify the attackers.

