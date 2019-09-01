Several statutes have been enacted by the Parliament to set out a practical regime for the Election Commission to discharge the duties vested in it by Article 324 of the Constitution. The procedure for conducting elections to the houses of Parliament and the State Legislature are laid down in the Representation of People’s Act 1951.

Salient features of the Act:

Qualifications for contesting in Parliament elections:

The Act states that a person must be a registered voter anywhere in India in order to contest in elections for the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha

Qualifications for contesting in State Legislature elections:

The Act states that a person must be a registered voter in the state in order to contest in elections for the State Legislative Assembly or the State Legislative Council of that state.

Disqualification on conviction:

Section 8 of the Act deals with disqualification from contesting elections when an individual is convicted in some cases. The basis for disqualification and tenure of disqualification would depend on the law under which the person is convicted.

Section 8 (1) states that a person shall be disqualified, when sentenced to

• only fine, for a period of six years from the date of such conviction

• imprisonment, from the date of such conviction and shall continue to be disqualified for a further period of six years since his release

under the following laws:

a. Indian Penal Code –

– section 153A (offence of promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony)