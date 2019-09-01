The procedure for conducting elections to the Houses of Parliament and the State Legislature are laid down in the Act
The Election Commission of India is an independent Constitutional body responsible for holding free and fair elections in India. Article 324 states that the Election Commission is responsible for
superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of electoral rolls, conduct of elections for
- Both Houses of Parliament
- State Legislature
- Office of President
- Office of Vice President
Several statutes have been enacted by the Parliament to set out a practical regime for the Election Commission to discharge the duties vested in it by Article 324 of the Constitution. The procedure for conducting elections to the houses of Parliament and the State Legislature are laid down in the Representation of People’s Act 1951.
Thus, the Representation of People’s Act 1951 was enacted by the provisional Parliament of India to provide for
- The conduct of elections of the Houses of Parliament and to the House or Houses of the Legislature of each State
- The qualifications and disqualifications for membership of those Houses
- The corrupt practices and other offences at or in connection with such elections
- The decision of doubts and disputes arising out of or in connection with such elections
Salient features of the Act:
Qualifications for contesting in Parliament elections:
The Act states that a person must be a registered voter anywhere in India in order to contest in elections for the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha
Qualifications for contesting in State Legislature elections:
The Act states that a person must be a registered voter in the state in order to contest in elections for the State Legislative Assembly or the State Legislative Council of that state.
Disqualification on conviction:
Section 8 of the Act deals with disqualification from contesting elections when an individual is convicted in some cases. The basis for disqualification and tenure of disqualification would depend on the law under which the person is convicted.
Section 8 (1) states that a person shall be disqualified, when sentenced to
• only fine, for a period of six years from the date of such conviction
• imprisonment, from the date of such conviction and shall continue to be disqualified for a further period of six years since his release
under the following laws:
a. Indian Penal Code –
– section 153A (offence of promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony)
- section 171E (offence of bribery)
- section 171F (offence of undue influence or personation at an election)
- sub-section (1) or sub-section (2) of section 376 or section 376A or section 376B or section 376C or section 376D (offences relating to rape)
- section 498A (offence of cruelty towards a woman by husband or relative of a husband)
- sub-section (2) of section 505 (offence of making statement creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes or offence relating to such statement in any place of worship or in any assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship or religious ceremonies)
b. the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955 which provides for punishment for the preaching and practice of “untouchability”, and for the enforcement of any disability arising therefrom
c. section 11 (offence of importing or exporting prohibited goods) of the Customs Act, 1962
d. sections 10 to 12 (offence of being a member of an association declared unlawful, offence relating to dealing with funds of an unlawful association or offence relating to contravention of an order made in respect of a notified place) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967
e. the Foreign Exchange (Regulation) Act, 1973
f. the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985
g. section 3 (offence of committing terrorist acts) or section 4 (offence of committing disruptive activities) of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, 1987
h. section 7 (offence of contravention of the provisions of sections 3 to 6) of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1988
i. section 125 (offence of promoting enmity between classes in connection with the election) or section 135 (offence of removal of ballot papers from polling stations) or section 135A (offence of booth capturing) of clause (a) of sub-section (2) of section 136 (offence of fraudulently defacing or fraudulently destroying any nomination paper) of this Act
j. section 6 (offence of conversion of a place of worship) of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991
k. section 2 (offence of insulting the Indian National Flag or the Constitution of India) or section 3 (offence of preventing singing of National Anthem) of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971
l. the Commission of Sati (Prevention) Act, 1987
m. the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988
n. the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2002
To be continued
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .