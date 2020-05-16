Reprieve from summer, rains lash Hyderabad on Saturday

By | Published: 2:21 pm 4:27 pm

Hyderabad: In a reprieve from the hot summer conditions, rains lashed several parts of the city on Saturday afternoon.

Though the day started with typical summer weather conditions, by afternoon, rains accompanied by winds started to lash the city.

The unexpected change in weather brought down the mercury levels and offered respite to the denizens who have been experiencing hot summer conditions for the last couple of weeks.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .