Republic Day celebrations held in Siddipet

Siddipet: The 71st Republic Day was celebrated in a grand way in Siddipet. Collector, P Venkatrami Reddy has hoisted the national flag at Parade Grounds and participated in the Police Parade. During his Republic Day speech, the Collector has elaborated various welfare and development programs initiated in Siddipet district since its formation.

The Collector has distributed the appreciation certificates to the employees. Reddy went through the stalls set up by various departments at the Parade grounds. Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Roja Sharma, and others were present. A huge number of people thronged the Parade grounds to witness the celebrations. Meanwhile, the Republic day celebrations were organised at all the government offices across the district.

