RERA Appellate Tribunal appointed in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana government, which has earlier notified the RERA Rules, has appointed the RERA Appellate Tribunal. It issued a GO to this effect. Revenue Department Special Chief Secretary Rajeshwar Tiwari has been appointed as the Appellate Authority.

It will work to protect the consumer interests while overseeing the projects. Telangana VAT Appellate Tribunal has been given the mandate to set up the RERA Appellate Tribunal till the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 is implemented fully in the State.

A recent report- India Real Estate July – December 2017 by real estate consultancy Knight Frank said residential launches during 2017 in key cities including in NCR, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru have fallen in the range of 13 per cent to 70 per cent compared to previous year as builders and developers were looking for clarity on RERA modalities and its implementation.