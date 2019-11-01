RERA to focus on easing business, says Somesh Kumar

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Government will shortly do an overhaul of the Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority to be more effective. Among other things, it will look to give the approvals in under two weeks and also work to make the submission process simple with fewer documents needed, said Somesh Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Commercial Tax & Excise and Chairman TS-RERA.

Also on the anvil are measures that will hold to account property buyers who default on payments. The default issues will be addressed on a case to case basis to give the benefit of doubt to genuine cases, he said.

“My struggle is – whatever the sanctioning authority has done, we should not do the same things again. What is our competence to check the legality of documents?,” he said.

The official said efforts are on to remove the multi-level supervision prevalent now. The RERA office will also consider pruning the list of documents that needed to be submitted for approval with an aim to cut duplicity, he said.

“There might be some typographical errors. These are now seen as a big thing. It only adds to the delay. There should be a mechanism to correct such errors,” he said.

“I am very confident that very soon we will be able to make it happen,” he said adding that the real estate is key to keep the economy going mainly due to the large scale employment it creates. The Government is aware of the sector’s contribution, he said.

“RERA is good thing. There are issues with implementation. We have still not understood the spirit of RERA. Soon, many of the issues will be solved,” he said.

Citing the excise department as a success story, he said good policies can bring a revolution.

The complex application for excise shops was reduced to just one page. Only PAN, Aadhar and DD are sought instead of a bunch of documents certified by gazette officers. There was to need to keep a five earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 5 lakh. The unsuccessful candidates had to run around the excise office to get the EMD back. Many officials resisted the move to remove EMD as they felt they will lose `control’. Also the bid amount was required to be paid in six installments, putting pressure on the businessmen to divert the funds here. Now, it is collected in eight installments. The bank guarantee required too is reduced to 50 per cent from the earlier 65 per cent, Kumar said.

“When we tried the reforms, we got 41,000 applications for 2,216 shops and we got Rs 410 crore. This year there is economic crisis happening and despite that there have been more than 48,000 applications and we got Rs 975 crore in one go,” he said about the impact the reforms have created.

On GST issues, the top official, who has been associated with GST for many months, said GST on work contracts was high and it was particularly affecting Telangana.

“As a new State, Telangana had a lot of ambitions and had a lot to do. It took us some time to get it reduced. Once done, it is not just Telangana but the entire country got the benefit of reduced GST on work contracts,” he said.

He said there are anomalies even now as government and private contracts are being treated differently. There also issues with joint development models. “I have been fighting at the GST Council meetings to keep things simple. For instance, the undivided share is a clear thing. When the land is given for development, the land owner gets a share. The land owner should be responsible only for that part. The remaining should go to the other parties. That concept is conceptually clear but we need to constantly pursue this,” said Kumar.

C Shekar Reddy, Convenor, Infra & Real Estate Panel CII Telangana and CMD, CSR Estates suggested that RERA can play a pro-active role in promoting real estate sector by setting up a grievance cell for developers and hold quarterly meetings for addressing their issues. There exists a GST percent of upto 28% for some building materials which also needs to be revised and rationalised.

Builders Association of India, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, Telangana Real Estate Developers Associaton, Telangana Builders Federation besides others submitted their issues related to GST and RERA.

