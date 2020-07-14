Rescue Telugu students stuck in Kyrgyzstan: Nama Nageswara to Centre

By | Published: 8:01 pm

Khammam: TRS Floor Leader in Lok Sabha and Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao has appealed to Union Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to come to the rescue of medical students stranded at Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan due to covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement here on Tuesday, the MP said he had written a letter to the Union Minister to arrange separate flights to bring back the students belonging to Telugu states at the earliest.

The MP explained to the Minister the plight of nearly 235 students from Telangana (170 students of whom 30 are from Khamamm) and AP (65). They approached the MP through social media seeking help.

The students paid Rs 45,000 to a travel agent towards flight tickets. When the students went to Bishkek airport on July 10 to board the flight, the agent told them that landing permission was not given for the flight and then vanished from the airport. Now the students who had vacated the hostels do not have any shelter and food, Nageswar Rao said.

‘Establish Navodaya Schools in new districts’

In another letter to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Nageshwar Rao urged him to initiate immediate measures to establish Navodaya Schools in the 21 newly created districts of Telangana State.

The MP explained that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao created new districts to ensure better administration and established nearly 700 Gurukul Schools to impart quality education to SC, ST, BC and Minority students.

Now the Centre has to follow suit and establish Navodaya Schools as per the guidelines in all the new districts including the districts in Khammam Lok Sabha constituency and at Kothagudem town for the benefit of local tribal students, Nageswar Rao noted.

The issue was raised during several debates in Lok Sabha and letters were written to the concerned minister but no measures were taken up so far. The Centre should now come forward setting up Navodaya Schools as soon as possible and the State government would provide required land, he added.

