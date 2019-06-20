Rescued camels sent back to Rajasthan from Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Eight camels which were rescued in the city last month have been transported to People for Animals (PFA) shelter in Sirohi district of Rajasthan.

According to Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA), a total of nine camels were transported from Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad for slaughter, when volunteers acting on information rescued them on May 26.

S Bhandari of the GHSPCA said all the camels were in dehydrated and unwell condition when they were rescued. One of the camels was died. “We rescued them from Raidurgam police station limits and lodged a complaint. Later, the camels were shifted to GHMC west zone cattle pond”, he said. The rescued camels were being transported to the shelter in Rajasthan in two trucks with four camels in each of the truck, he added.