Rescued child labourers sent back to Madhya Pradesh

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Khammam: As many as 29 child labourers, who were rescued recently here from a train, have been sent back to their native places in Madhya Pradesh on Monday with an escort of officials of the concerned departments.

It might be noted that the child labourers on board the Ahmedabad bound Navjeevan Express train were rescued at Khammam railway station on last Wednesday night. The operation was carried out following a tip-off that a group of child labourers were travelling in a general compartment on the train coming from Chennai.

They were provided shelter temporarily at Bala Sadan and Urban Residential School in Khammam. After the directions given by the District Collector RV Karnan arrangements were made to send the children back to their native places in Balakot area in north-eastern Madhya Pradesh.

District Coordinator of ‘Childline-1098’ Kuvvarapu Srinivas informed Telangana Today that a special railway coach was arranged for the transportation of the children in Andaman Express Train on Sunday evening from Khammam.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary Vinod Kumar interacted with the children before they boarded the train and advised them to study well and informed that arrangements for their education have been made at their native places. The DLSA secretary ensured that the children occupied their seats and bid them farewell. The DCPO Vishnuvandana also provided snacks, food and water required for the minors, he said.

As many 13 armed police, two officials from Childline-1098, an official each from Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force and Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) escorted the children, said the official.