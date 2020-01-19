Rescued leopard recovering: Hyderabad Zoo staff

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Hyderabad: The leopard which was rescued after being caught in a trap at Nalgonda last Tuesday, is recuperating at the Nehru Zoological Park.

The zoo staff described the condition of the five-year male leopard to be stable and said it was consuming food comfortably and slowly gaining strength. However, the recovery for the feline could be long drawn and it could take some time to be described as fully fit.

Last week, the leopard was caught in a trap laid by unidentified persons at an agricultural field in Agilapuram Thanda, Marriguda mandal in Nalgonda village. Farmers who noticed the leopard caught in the wire snare loop informed the police, who in turn, called in the Forest department officials.

A rescue team led by Asadullah, zoo veterinary assistant surgeon, rushed to the spot and rescued the leopard safely after immobilising it. In the trap, the leopard had suffered external injuries and was shifted to the city zoo the same day.

According to zoo officials, once the health condition of leopard gets stabilised, the forest department would take a decision on which part of the wild to release it.

