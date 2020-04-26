Research institutes and experts of Hyderabad aid COVID-19 fight

By | Published: 12:07 am 12:43 am

Hyderabad: The outbreak of the novel strain of Coronavirus and the ensuing crisis has played a huge role in bringing together the community of scientists, researchers, biologists and academicians of Hyderabad on a single platform to pursue solutions for challenges thrown by the virus.

Between March and April, major scientific institutions and startups of Hyderabad launched multiple initiatives solely aimed at checking the proliferation of Coronavirus and also play their part in the exit strategy of the ongoing lockdown.

The city scientific community is fighting the Coronavirus on multiple fronts by launching a series of research initiatives including vaccine development, identifying ideal anti-virals with potential to treat COVID-19, genetic research of the Coronavirus , collaborating with pharma companies to repurpose drugs, developing Coronavirus kits, providing diagnostic facilities to identify positive patients, enabling starts-up to launch critical technologies to combat Coronavirus , training volunteers, young science graduates and microbiologists on how to read Coronavirus tests.

The scientific community in Hyderabad, especially those pursuing research in genetics, infectious diseases, virology and drug-development in government-run research institutions, startups and innovators rose to the challenges posed by the novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) by committing significant amount of their resources to the cause.

These institutions have launched multiple initiatives aimed at diagnosing SARS-CoV2 quickly, screening and rapid drug repurposing, providing training to young microbiologists on COVID-19 diagnostics and developing drugs and vaccines.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) institutions, including Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) of CCMB, Centre for DNA Fingerprinting Technology (CDFD), National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), have now simultaneously focused on COVID-19.

Dominant players among these institutions are CCMB and IICT who take up the fight against COVID-19 at multiple levels. Recently, the AIC-CCMB announced its support to six Hyderabad-based startups and innovators to fast track deployment of critical technologies to help combat coronavirus.

The CCMB is supporting startups in screening and rapid drug repurposing, developing new technology for rapid detection kits, PCR-based diagnostic kits, drug targeting and novel sensitive detection of COVID-19.

Apart from all these initiatives, the facility has already invested heavily in coronavirus testing, validating testing kits, genome sequencing the SARS-CoV2 and also developing viral cultures which are needed to develop repurposed drugs for the novel Coronavirus.

On its part, the IICT has already announced its collaboration with Cipla to prepare anti-virals, including Favipiravir, Remdesivir and Bolaxavir. With the support of IICT, the biotech plans to start next phase trials of the anti-viral drugs for treatment of COVID-19 disease.

Apart from this, the IICT has also entered into collaboration with Hyderabad-based LAXAI Life Sciences to manufacture Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients aimed at reducing the over-reliance of India on China for raw materials and developing treatment modalities for the novel coronavirus based on anti-virals, including Umifenovir, Remdesivir and a key intermediate of Hydroxychloroquine.

Joining the fight against COVID-19, recently the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) also started testing coronavirus samples in Telangana.

Explore Indian compounds to treat Covid: Expert

Hyderabad: Distinguished scientist and CCMB former Director Dr Ch Mohan Rao has urged Indian researchers to explore Indian compounds and their potential applications in treatment of COVID-19. Talking to Telangana Today, the senior biologist praised the State and Central governments for taking the hard decision of lockdown at the right time.

Indian research related to COVID-19

Indian scientific effort to address COVID-19 is very important to become self-reliant because we are way too much dependent on China, Europe and United States for everything. I agree that it would be difficult for our researchers to develop new drugs.

However, since there is already lot of focus on existing antivirals like HCQ etc., why not explore anti-viral properties of Indian compounds like turmeric, which has cur cumin, a known anti-viral. Indian compounds to fight the coronavirus will act as an adjunct to the already existing anti-virals like HCQ etc.

COVID-19 cases

Many researchers in China, Europe and US predicted that India will have more than 1 crore COVID-19 positive cases, some forecasted 10 lakh positive cases and I fully disagree with them. Going by my analysis, in worst case scenario, we may touch 3.5 lakh and that too it may not happen because of the ongoing lockdown. There is also a clear indication that our COVID-19 numbers are hitting a plateau, which could be good for us.

Lockdown

Telangana government and Centre took the right decision to announce lockdown at the right time and it brought us time to prepare and augment infrastructure. The time was well utilised by Railways, DRDO and other research organisations, who added more beds and developed diagnostic capabilities.

We must focus on continuing our good habits like hand washing, maintaining social distancing, consuming fruits and vegetables to improve our immunity. In the long run, when we lift our lockdowns, these good habits will hold us in good stead and help us in improving our herd immunity.

