Researchers asked to adapt new innovations, technologies

Warangal Urban: National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, Director Prof NV Ramana Rao has asked the researchers to keep themselves abreast of the latest technologies by adapting new innovations and technologies.

He has inaugurated a two-day ‘Springer 4th International Conference on ‘Data Engineering and Communication Technology (ICDECT 2020)’ being held at Kakatiya Institute of Science and Technology (KITS) by the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE) here on Friday.

Addressing the participants, Prof Ramana Rao said, “By digital teaching and learning we have many advantages such as collaborative research and learning, improving your contact across the world, distance and travel are meaningless. Collaborative research and learning is the key to success,”

Delivering a keynote address, Australia RMIT University Senior Lecturer Dr Milan Simic said that the main objective of this Scopus Indexed ICDECT 2020 is to present a unified platform for advanced and multidisciplinary research towards design of smart computing, information systems, electronic systems.

KIIT Bhubaneswar, Dean Dr Suresh Chandra Satapathy said that internet download speed is very low in India due to the lack of technology usage. “But India will become the biggest internet consumer and a superpower in the field of technology,” he added.

According to the Editor ICDET-2020 and CMRTC, Prof K Srujan Raju India has 200 plus active researchers for every one million people. “We have 6.8 Mbps usage of internet download whereas South Korea is 28 Mbps in this pandemic situation too,” he added.

KITS Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that KITS had been integrating Innovation Incubation Research and Entrepreneurship (I2RE) culture among the students. Head, Dept of ECE and programme chair of ICDECT, Prof B Rama Devi said that 2000 participants including faculty members, researchers and industrialists participated in the conference across the world.

