Researchers study intensity of lunar radiation

Washington: The Chang’e-4 lunar lander touched down on the far side of the Moon on 3 January 2019, with a German instrument for measuring space radiation on board. Since then, the Lunar Lander Neutron and Dosimetry (LND) instrument has been measuring temporally resolved cosmic radiation for the first time.

Earlier devices could only record the entire ‘mission dose.’ “Over the coming years and decades, various nations are planning to send crewed missions to explore the Moon. Space radiation poses a significant risk to the health of humans.

The Apollo astronauts carried radiation measuring devices, referred to as dosimeters, on their bodies. But these only determined the radiation exposure over the course of the entire mission,” says Oliver Angerer, LND Project Manager at the DLR Space Administration. DLR radiation physicist Thomas Berger from the DLR Institute of Aerospace Medicine, explains: “The measurements give us an equivalent dose rate — the biologically weighted radiation dose per unit of time — of around 60 microsieverts per hour. On Earth’s surface, it is some 200 times lower. In other words, a long-term stay on the Moon will expose astronauts’ bodies to high doses of radiation.”