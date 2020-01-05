Telangana: Reservations finalised for posts of mayor, municipal chairpersons

By | Published: 3:04 pm 3:07 pm

Hyderabad: With the notification for municipal polls scheduled to be released on January 7, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department finalised reservations for the posts of chairpersons for 123 municipalities and mayors for 13 municipal corporations in the State. The elections will be held for 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations.

Announcing the reservations at her office here on Sunday, Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration TK Sridevi said of total 13 municipal corporations, seven mayor posts have been allocated for general category, four for BCs and one each for SCs and STs. Though the population of SCs and STs was less, a minimum of one seat each was reserved as per norms. The government finalised reservations for all mayor posts, despite elections not being conducted in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation and Khammam Municipal Corporation.

Among municipal chairpersons’ posts in 123 municipalities, the officials reserved four seats for STs, 17 for SCs, 40 for BCs and 62 were allocated to general category. About 50 per cent seats have been reserved for women in all categories which will be selected through lottery system. The reservations were finalised based on 2011 Census data.

Reservations for mayor posts in Municipal Corporations:

Open category with four seats reserved for women through lottery – Greater Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Boduppal, Badangpet, Nizampet, Peerzadiguda

BC category – Greater Warangal, Nizamabad, Jawaharnagar, Bandlaguda

SC category – Ramagundam

ST category – Meerpet

Reservations for chairpersons posts in municipalities:

Open category with 31 seats reserved for women through lottery – Choppadandi, Medak, Peddapalli, Devarakonda, Gajwel, Zaheerabad, Vemulawada, Kothakota, Cherial, Dubbaka, Mothkur, Kothapally, Atmakur, Kamareddy, Tandur, Chennur, Dundigal, Jangaon, Nagarkurnool, Shamshabad, Husnabad, Yellandu, Atchampet, Bhoothpur, Luxettipet, Jammikunta, Manthani, Huzurnagar, Huzurabad, Shankarpally, Kagaznagar, Vikarabad, Kalwakurthy, Shadnagar, Siddipet, Thukkuguda, Suryapet, Pocharam, Dhammaiguda, Adibatla, Kothagudem, Ghatkesar, Chityal, Adilabad, Medchal, Nandikonda, Ameenpur, Mahabubabad, Mirtyalaguda, Tellapur, Sattupalli, Kompally, Kodada, Nagaram, Turkyamjal, Thumkunta, Bollaram, Gundlapochampally, Manikonda, Jalpally, Haliya, Nalgonda

BC category – Sircilla, Narayanapet, Korutla, Sadasivpet, Chandur, Bheemgal, Armur, Kosgi, Narayankhed, Metpalli, Andol-Jogipet, Jagityal, Gadwal, Nirmal, Raikal, Yellareddy, Mahabubnagar, Sangareddy, Bhainsa, Makthal, Parigi, Wanaparthy, Amarchinta, Pochampally, Sultanabad, Dharmapuri, Narsampet, Ramayampet, Choutuppal, Kodangal, Khanapur, Kollapur, Yadagirigutta, Thoopran, Mancherial, Bhanswada, Alair, Bhongir, Narsapur, Bodhan

SC category – Kythanapally, Bellampally, Madhira, Parkal, Ibrahimpatnam, Wyra, Ieeja, Pebbair, Naspur, Alampur, Neredcherla, Thorrr, Waddepalle, Bhupalpally, Narsingi, Pedda Amberpet, Tirumalagiri

ST category – Amangal, Wardhannapet, Dornakal, Maripeda

