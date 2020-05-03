Reserve Police Inspector dies in accident in near Bhongir

By | Published: 7:00 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: A Reserve Police Inspector Vankdothu Karnudu (36) died in a road accident on National Highway 65 near Kandhigaddathanda of Alair mandal in the district on Sunday morning.

The accident took place at 6.30 am when the Bolero vehicle turned turtle following a tyre bust. The Inspector was driving the vehicle and was on his way to Hyderabad from Warangal. He sustained serious head injuried and died while undergoing treatment at Area hospital at Jangon where he was shifted by ambulance.

A native of Avuru village, Gudur mandal in Mahabubabad district, Karnudu was recruited as a civil constable in 2009 and was promosted as Reserve Sub-Inspector in 2014. He was posted as Reserve Inspector at Police Training Centre in Warangal in 2019.

Alair police filed a case and have taken up investigation.

