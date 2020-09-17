Residential Apartment in Hyderabad scripts success story by harvesting rain water

Residents living in SLV Pride Apartment in Ameenpur overcome the issue of water scarcity by installing rain water harvesting system

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: Most of the metropolitan cities witness huge demand for water tankers as residents in apartments, faced with short supply of water, end up booking a tanker for their daily needs, particularly during the summer.

However, several residents in Ameenpur have overcome the issue of water scarcity by adopting the concept of rainwater harvesting pits. Residents living in 40 flats of SLV Pride Apartment in Ameenpur have implemented rainwater harvesting pit and proudly proclaim that they have saved 80 water tankers in the last three months.

This success story of SLV Pride residents has all begun during the lockdown. Residents felt it ideal to build a rainwater harvesting pit instead of running for water whenever required at their apartment.

Initially, many residents thought that installing a rainwater harvesting system would be expensive and may not benefit them much. Despite the lockdown being a tough time for everyone financially, residents came forward to contribute to the expenses to build a rainwater harvesting pit.

To start with, they connected the roof top water through pipes and directed it to sump and pits. According to them, the rooftop has the potential to save 12 lakhs liters of water and it was divided into two parts with one having a sump dedicated to regular usage while the other one for rainwater pit.

According to residents, they have spent a sum of Rs 79,000 for building a rainwater harvesting pit and have already saved Rs 56,000 in three months. Most of them think that rainwater harvesting structure requires high cost, however, it is a one-time investment and one can see savings in money and water in the long run, say SLV Pride Apartment residents.

Before building the structure, residents visited several apartments to gain knowledge on implementing the initiative and how to save and utilise the water. Now, rainwater harvesting structure has also helped them in reviving the bore water. The water is being used for drinking and bathing while excess is being left for earth.

Buoyed by the success, SLV Pride residents are now requesting people to implement this method which will harvest the rain water, pure in drums or pits, which can be used for daily needs and give back to the earth instead of allowing it for drainage. Those looking for more details, can reach out to email [email protected] for necessary guidance.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .