Residential sector warming up to rooftop solar panels

By | Published: 12:49 am 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Roof top solar installations in residential sector are gaining currency. For instance, multiple households in Bhanu Enclave near Yapral have used their rooftops to install solar panels. The power produced by such panels is fed into the grid.

With net metering in place, households will be billed after deducting the price that will be paid for the corresponding number of power units fed into the grid. In other words, the households have turned into power producers and selling the same to the State.

“We wanted to shift to solar to reduce the carbon footprint,” said V Karthik, a resident of Bhanu Enclave near Yapral, walking us around the new installation, which includes solar panels and a meter to keep a tab on the power generated. There is no storage device and the power generated is not used directly in the houses.

“The effective savings for us will be clearer after a few successive bill cycles,” he said. His family spent about Rs five lakh for the rooftop solar installation. They are getting Rs 3 per unit fed into the grid.

“We have seen some roof top installations happening within our colony,” he said.

According to Ashish Khanna, MD & CEO, Tata Power Solar, the residential segment presents a new opportunity for the company to execute turnkey projects. The residential projects are small and therefore can be executed fast with assured savings to the consumers.

Most residents are inclined at 5kwh to 10 kwh panels on their roofs. “Grid-connected solar rooftop has potential to emerge as a significant energy producer by using vacant roof of the house or even a car shed. We have incorporated do-it-yourself kits that enable customers to set-up solar panels in their homes from the ground up. A shadow-free area of 120 Sqft will be required per KWp,” he said.

Installation of a solar PV system of 5kWp capacity in Telangana will cost about Rs 3.4 lakh. Discounting shawdows and varying radiation levels, the payback period is about five to seven years, he said.

Tata Power Solar offers solar PV plants of capacities ranging from below 1KW to multiple-MW projects to suit the needs of residential, commercial, industrial and government segments. Its product range comprises of grid-tied and off-grid systems. It offers lifecycle asset management and operation and maintenance services. It offers pay-as-you-go model, power purchase agreement for tenures ranging from 10 Years to 25 years or lease up to 15 years.

“Solar PV installation is a one-time investment and can serve up to 25 years requiring little or no maintenance. With right-sized solar power system, consumers can produce enough electricity to match their electricity requirements for the entire year,” the official said adding that the solar mounting structures play a crucial role in terms of the overall production and efficiency of solar panels.

Citing market research body Bridge to India (BTI) data, Khanna said the installed base of rooftop solar in Telangana could be around 90 MW, out of which the share of the residential sector now is negligible.

“Tata Power Solar has recently done a rooftop solar campaign for the residential segment to build consumer awareness in Hyderabad. We will gradually expand into other key cities of the Telangana State,” he said. It has covered nearly 15 cities in India so far and is targeting to showcase the products, technologies and services in 100 cities in a year.

Tata Power Solar has successfully executed world’s largest rooftop at a single location and India’s largest carport at Cochin International Airport. It has also installed in more than 12,000 residences across India, the company said.

“Southern States are an important zone for us in terms of expansion plans. We understand that more than 50 per cent of the population is directly engaged with agriculture. Our emphasis will be towards providing cost-effective alternatives that enable farmers to spend more time increasing their income by growing crops, instead of ferrying water from miles away,” he said. It has so far done 15,000 installations across India. The cost of 5HP submersible pump is Rs 2.64 lakh and subsidy from Central Government is 30 per cent.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.