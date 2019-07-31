Residents claim seeing leopard in Kukatpally

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: In what could be a disturbing sign of wild animals trying to find a place to live and one that could lead to potential man-animal conflict, residents of Mithalangar area of Kukatpally in the city reported the presence of a possible leopard in their area.

In a grainy cellphone video shot around 7 pm on Tuesday by one of the residents in the area, a leopard like animal can be seen sitting on a rock and climbing down and disappearing into the trees and bushes surrounding the rock.

Forest Department officials who went to the location on Wednesday said they could not find any pugmarks to confirm the presence of a leopard in the area. “We are not ruling out a leopard. But from what we can make out from the video, it could also have been a jungle cat, which is much smaller than a leopard but moves like a big cat,” an official said.

“The area is rocky and full of gravel and bushes and we could not find any pugmarks,” the official added.

However, several residents insisted that they saw a leopard on Tuesday evening. The patch of land where the animal was seen and filmed, is an open area full of granite outcrops and some trees and bushes.

