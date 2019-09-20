Residents demand demolition of illegal wall at RK Puram flyover

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Residents of the north eastern colonies in Secunderabad are demanding immediate demolition of an illegal wall at the Cantonment side of the RK Puram flyover. As the flyover is the main thoroughfare connecting the north eastern areas of Neredmet, Sainikpuri, AS Rao Nagar and Kapra to Trimulgherry and Secunderabad, the wall illegally constructed there was causing severe inconvenience, they said.

According to the Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNCES), the flyover over the railway line at RK Puram was constructed by the GHMC. Areas at the eastern end of the flyover are under GHMC jurisdiction, while those on its western end are under the jurisdiction of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) and the Local Military Authority.

When the flyover was constructed, GHMC also laid service roads on its northern and southern flanks to allow vehicles to take U-Turns under the flyover and to provide access for maintenance of the flyover.

C S Chandrasekhar, Secretary FNECS said that a few years ago, the LMA constructed a wall near the flyover. As a result, vehicles coming from the eastern side on All Saints Road were blocked from taking U-Turn under the flyover.

“Similarly, the approach road meant for vehicles coming from the northern side (Asha Officers Colony and neighbouring areas) was also blocked,” he said.

In last September, the FNECS gave a representation to Director Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM), GHMC to take action to restore the service road. In response, Director EV&DM wrote to the Defence Estates Officer (DEO), Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, asking for ownership documents, permissions, land acquisition details and other related documents.

However, there was no reply yet and citizens continue to suffer on a daily basis. On Wednesday, Director EV&DM GHMC again sent a reminder to the DEO.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .