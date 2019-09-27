Residents of Hi-Tech City Colony in Mancherial launch crusade against plastic

By | Published: 10:35 pm

Mancherial: Residents of Hi-Tech City Colony here launched a crusade against plastic pollution on Friday. Roping in students of two private schools, Akshara Primary School and Sri Sai Matrumandi School, the residents took out a massive rally on the streets of the colony to create awareness over the consequences of plastic use and distributed cloth bags in the locality.

K Satyapal Reddy, secretary of Hi-Tech City Residents Welfare Association and Lions Club International’s Hi-Tech city wing president, called on residents to make Hi-Tech City Colony a plastic-free area. He requested the residents to shun plastic bags and to go for cloth bags. He thanked the management of Akshara Primary School and Sai Matrumandir for extending their support to the rally.

Dr Sameera of Mytri Nature Yoga Centre urged public to shift to eco-friendly bags, considering deleterious impact of plastic on environment. She sought residents to become a role model for the town by refraining from the plastic carry bags.

“Plastic pollution leaves an adverse impact on women and affect fertility and result in early puberty,” she informed, wanting people for complete eradication of plastic.

The organisers distributed cloth bags to residents of the colony and requested them to use for carrying vegetables and groceries. They vowed to reduce plastic in their day-to-day lives. They said that future generations would lead a healthy life if we avoid the plastic now. They underlined the need to protect the environment.

Secretary of the Lions Club of International, Hi-Tech City, N Ramesh Kumar, treasurer B Ashok, District GST coordinator V Srinivas Rao, District Chairpersons Ch Hanumanth Rao and Pochamallu, S Srinivas Rao, correspondent of Akshara Primary School, and principal Malati, K Rajini, correspondent of Sai Matrumandir, B Indira Devi, principal, Pushpalatha, head mistress and teachers of the two schools were also present.

