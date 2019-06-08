Residents stop GHMC garbage trucks

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) trucks heading towards Jawaharnagar dump yard were stopped by local residents at Dammaiguda for a while on Saturday morning demanding the municipal corporation to stop dumping at Jawaharnagar.

K Mohan, a Twitter user tweeted “the Joint Action Committee, Dammaiguda will stop dumping vehicles on Saturday morning from 8 am onwards,”.

However, GHMC transport wing officials claimed the issue was settled immediately. The garbage trucks were heading to the Jawaharnagar dump yard without any hurdles, a senior official from the GHMC claimed.