Residents told to make ‘Janata Curfew’ success in Adilabad

Nirmal/Adilabad: District Collector Md Musharraf Ali urged the public to make the Sunday’s ‘Janata Curfew’ a success by voluntarily participating in it.

He convened a teleconference with district authorities, Revenue Divisional officers, Tahsildars, Mandal Parishad Development Officers, Municipal Commissioners, here on Saturday.

Musharraf requested the public to stay home from 6 am to 9 pm and to break the chain of the coronavirus. He informed that a siren would be sounded at 5 am, indicating the start of the curfew. He sought the citizens to applaud the doctors and sanitation workers for working round-the-clock to prevent the virus.

He stated that commercial establishments, eateries and vegetable markets would remain closed. The Collector added that emergency services such as hospitals, drug stores, ambulances were going to be opened. He pleaded to the public to follow self-isolation and social distancing as part of the curfew.

He was accompanied by Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju and Additional Collector A Bhaskar Rao.

Meanwhile, Collector A Sridevasena requested the public to postpone long travel and participation in functions and meetings on Sunday in view of the curfew. She wanted the citizens to extend their cooperation to the authorities in implementing the order of Union government meant for curbing the virus. She suggested that people not to be panicked.

Mancherial’s Collector Bharati Hollikeri made similar the plea. She called the public for making the curfew a complete success. She urged the civilians to take part in the isolation and to stay away from social functions, events and gatherings to contain the spread of the virus.

She requested the public to approach authorities for availing medical services if they see symptoms of the disease.

