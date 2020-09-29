Residents warned against allowing sewage on roads

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli Traffic police have warned people, especially residents of gated communities and apartments, against allowing sewage onto the roads. Officials said this may cause inconvenience to the motorists and sometimes lead to mishaps too.

According to the Gachibowli police, the area had several major multinational companies, star hotels, establishments, high rise residential apartments and colonies apart from lakhs of employees working in several firms.

“Many employees daily come to Gachibowli for their jobs from all corners of the city and sewage on the road can lead to mishaps,” an official, adding that strict action would be taken on people resorting to such practices.

Cases would be booked against building owners too, the Cyberabad Police said, adding that people could lodge a complaint on such acts on WhatsApp on 9490617346 or call on 8500411111 or through social media.

