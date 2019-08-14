Resolve problems with TOA, Olympic Association of Telangana told

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: Olympic Association of Telangana (OAT) conducted a meeting with Namdev, the one-member committee appointed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to resolve the disputes between Telangana Olympic Association (TOA) and Olympic Association of Telangana at Nizam College on Wednesday. The meeting was conducted in the wake of Telangana Olympic Association (TOA) being formally recognised as the official body of the State.

Speaking at the meeting, Namdev requested all the members to come together and resolve the problem. “A special meeting will be arranged with all the members after placing the present situation before the IOA authorities for their consideration,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prof K Ranga Rao, president of the association, said that after the bifurcation, the Olympic Association of Telangana was registered under the Societies Act and had conducted the election as per IOA norms under the supervision of observers of IOA and Sports Authority of Telangana State in 2015.

“The association functioned successfully with the cooperation of IOA.

At the fag end of our tenure, an Arbitration Tribunal was appointed to resolve the dispute with OAT. Our Association is a legal body and hence the affiliation is to be given to us,” he added.

