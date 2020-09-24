Resonance student scores 99.81% in IIT-JEE Mains

By | Published: 9:33 pm

Hyderabad: Resonance, the leading engineering and medical coaching centre, made a mark in the recently declared IIT-JEE Main 2020 exam results. Student of Resonance Hyderabad centre, Sainachiketha Vardhan scored 99.81 percentile and from Hyderabad Centre, 80 per cent of students qualified for Jee advanced, 50 per cent students achieved 90+ percentile and 25 per cent achieved 95+ percentile.

Even at the National level Resonance created its niche by notching up the 37 and 74 ranks and eight students scored 99.99 percentile, a press release said.

