Respect my father’s age before alleging: Kodela’s daughter

Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: P Vijayalaxmi, daughter of former Andhra Pradesh former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, has alleged that her father faced harassment and was under stress because of the ‘false cases’ that were booked against him.

“At least please respect the age of my father now before levelling allegations against him,” she said, breaking down and stating that they had no disputes within the family. “Please leave us now and allow us to live our own life,” said Vijayalaxmi, who was the first to notice her father hanging to the ceiling fan in his room in Banjara Hills.

Rao’s body will be shifted to his native village in Narsaraopet in Guntur district on Tuesday. Interacting with the media, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said a team of doctors conducted the post-mortem to Rao’s body at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) mortuary and the proceedings were video-graphed.

“Based on the findings of forensic doctors, the cause of death will be ascertained,” he said.

He said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Banjara Hills) K Srinivasa Rao would be the investigating officer of the case. “The officer will be assisted by various specialized wings of the city police. The investigation will be done in a scientific way,” the Commissioner said.

Earlier, chaos prevailed at the Basavatarakam Indo – American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute in Banjara Hills when the news about the death of Rao was aired on news channels.

A large number of people along with a battery of media personnel gathered at the hospital, prompting the police to deploy additional forces to control the crowd.

