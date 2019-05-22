Respite from scorching sun in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: A rainfall of 20.6 mm last night brought in some relief from scorching heat in the city on Wednesday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The temperature levels which hovered in the range of 42 degree Celsius to 43 degree Celsius on Tuesday slipped a couple of notches today and offered respite from harsh weather conditions.

According to IMD, the day temperature of 42.7 degree Celsius on Tuesday dropped to 40.7 degree Celsius on Wednesday. Even night temperatures which surged to 30 degree Celsius in the last few days came down to 21.5 degree Celsius on Wednesday, almost five degree Celsius below normal.

The forecast with IMD shows that there could be partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm with day temperatures hovering around 42 degree Celsius on Thursday.

