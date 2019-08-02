Respite for medical candidates in Telangana

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Keshav Rao, on Friday directed the state and Kaloji Narayana Rao University and Health Sciences to allow MBBS/BDS aspiring candidates under B&C quota to make an application for the 2nd phase online counselling for the academic year 2019-20. Candidates who failed to apply on time for the second phase counselling approached the court seeking a direction to extend the time for application. The bench considering their plea directed the University to extend the deadline with a fine.

Errum Manzil case adjourned



A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, continued to hear the batch of PILs on the government’s proposed demolition of Errum Manzil to construct a new Assembly and Legislative Council building. One of the petitioners counsel, Niroop Reddy, argued that it was the government’s responsibility to preserve culture and heritage. He submitted that the present HMDA Act was unworkable and it did not have the definition of monuments, at least. He complained that the list of heritage sites was key to conservation legislation. The World Heritage Convention has a bearing on international, national and local laws, he said. The bench adjourned the matter for further hearing.

