Response to engineering admissions dull in Telangana

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: About half the candidates who qualified in the engineering stream of Telangana State-Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) 2019 did not register for the web counselling which is under way.

The engineering entrance test was conducted on May 3, 4 and 6 for which 1,31,209 students appeared and of whom 1,08,213 have passed. Of the total qualified, 53,890 candidates registered for the web counselling and took part in the certificate verification.

For the academic year 2019-20, the convenor quota has 64,709 seats up for grabs in 183 colleges, including 14 university and constituent colleges. However, the number of candidates registering for a seat through web counselling is pegged at 53,890. As the number of candidates opting for the web counselling is less, at least 10,000 convenor seats are likely to go vacant after the first phase of web counselling.

Seats go abegging

This year, 91,207 engineering seats were granted affiliation in 183 colleges by the universities, including Osmania University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and Kakatiya University. Of the total seats, 70 per cent translating to 64,709 are convenor seats and are to be filled through web counselling. The remaining seats are meant to be filled under management quota by the respective college managements.

According to Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) statistics, the number of MPC students joining the engineering courses under convenor quota (category ‘A’) through TS-EAMCET has taken a downward curve for the last three years. In the academic year 2016-17, only 54,149 students joined under category ‘A’ and this number slipped to 50,258 in 2017-18 and further came down to 48,648 in 2018-19.

In the last academic year, after all rounds of web counselling and admissions under management quota, 28,223 engineering seats remained vacant out of 96,519 in 203 engineering colleges.

Meanwhile, the last date for exercising web options for allotment of seat in an engineering course is June 8. All the candidates were urged to exercise as many number of options as possible so as to get allotment in a better college and course.

The seat allotment will be done on July 10 and it will be placed on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in.

Upon receiving allotment order, candidates have to pay tuition fee and self-report through the website from July 10 to 15.

