Restoration works at Dargah Shah Raju Qattal to resume soon

Hyderabad: The Dargah Hazrath Shah Raju Qattal Hussaini, known for its 165 feet tall tomb, will soon see the next phase of the restoration works. After completing the works on the main tomb, the Heritage department plans to take up works on the restoration and conservation of 110 pillars and flooring in the historic edifice.

An additional budget of Rs 50 lakh was sought by the department from the Department of Minority Welfare for taking up the remaining works. “We are expecting the department of minority welfare to release the budget soon to take up the works,” said an official of Heritage department.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had earlier released Rs 50 lakh for the restoration works of the tomb and the shrine after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi made a representation. Last installment of Rs 10 lakh from the sanctioned amount was released recently.

“The work on the main tomb is almost complete. It was a herculean task as scaffoldings had to be put up and weather posed a major challenge, said an official. The plaster had peeled out at four places and restoration took time. Artisans from other States were also roped in to take up the works, the official said, adding that two lime wells were constructed behind the tomb.

The dargah is unique with its 110 pillars of 25 feet height. “The pillars were carved out of one piece of stone. There are no joints in it,” explained Syed Shah Nadeemullah Hussaini, caretaker of the dargah. Plans are afoot to provide a landscape garden in the open yard of the shrine which not only will add to the overall charm of the premises but also come handy for the visitors to sit and relax.

Legend dates the shrine back to 16th century and constructed by the last Qutb Shahi King Abul Hasan Tana Shah. The monument was constructed as a mark of respect for Shah Raju Qattal, who was his spiritual guru and had predicted that Abdul Hasan will become a king.

Who was Tana Shah?

Tana Shah, who was a commoner, married the daughter of Abdullah Qutub Shah, the ruler of Golconda from 1626 to 1672. This marriage was proclaimed by saint Shah Raju Qattal Hussaini after Qutub Shah, who was a disciple of the saint, disclosed to him that he was finding it difficult to get a match for his daughter.

The saint told Qutub Shah to get his daughter married to Abul Hasan Tana Shah, who was a devotee of the saint and stayed along with the saint for 14 years at Misrigunj near Fateh Darwaza, about four kilometres east of Golconda Fort.

Tana Shah eventually became the successor of Abdullah Qutb Shah. After the demise of the saint in 1693, Tana Shah constructed a beautiful tomb over the grave of Shah Raju Qattal Hussaini.

