‘Restore hereditary archakas system’

Hyderabad: The chief priest of Chilkur Balaji temple and convener of Temple Protection Movement, CS Rangarajan urged the State government to restore the status of hereditary archakas whose families have been serving ancient temples and the deity for generations.

During a visit to the Ugra Narasimha Swamy temple at Mallur, located 130 kilometres from Warangal, he said that implementing pay scales to priests was not a lasting solution and hereditary archakas system must be renewed.

For the past few years, Rangarajan has been visiting traditional temples to pray to the deities and also to restore the rituals practiced for generations by archaka families. He was felicitated by head priest of Ugra Narasimha Swamy temple, Raghavachary, who presented him with prasadams and sesha mala.

“The Supreme Court had positively responded to the writ petition of Dr M V Soundararajan in 1996 that traditional temples, rural temples would close down if the government insisted on stopping the rituals of hereditary archakas,” he said. Rangarajan said that there is a legislation reinstating hereditary archaka system but it has never been implemented on paper.

Located in the midst of forests, the Ugra Narasimha Swamy temple has many specialities including the height of Narasimha Swamy, which is up to 10 feet and it is believed that the belly part of idol is soft as human skin.

