Restoring basic values need of hour: Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Saturday released ‘Bouquets and Brickbats’, a collection of blogs by Kanagiri SN Prasad, at the former’s residence in the Ministers’ Quarters here. Telangana Public Service Commission former member Vivek was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar said ‘Bouquets and Brickbats’ was a collection of blogs on various socio-economic and political issues which compel one to go for deeper self-introspection for better future.

“The intent of all the blogs and snippets culminates towards good governance. It is the need of the hour to reform and restore the basic value system that erodes our noble consciousness, with acrimony and malice,” he added.

He expressed happiness over the book covering a wide range of topics including concerns on education, women empowerment, transformation of Indian villages, digitisation, societal issues associated with growing metropolitan cities, corruption among others.

Prasad is a research scholar and an academician who earlier worked with Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) and International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT).

