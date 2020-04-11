Restrictions imposed in Karimnagar buffer zones

By | Published: 7:27 pm

Karimnagar: Karimnagar district officials are making all out efforts to check the spread of Coronavirus after some people, who were tested negative for the virus initially, have tested positive in the second test, but still did not show symptoms.

This was decided particularly after a youth, a Markaz returnee from Vemulawada, tested positive without showing any symptoms in the second test after coming up negative in the first.

A resident of Subashnagar in Vemulawada, the youth tested negative in the first test carried out on April 2. He, however, tested positive on Thursday but still did now have any symptoms.

So far, officials have cordoned off the areas wherein COVID-19 positive cases were reported.

Moreover, the buffer zones (located adjacent to cordoned off areas) as well as other areas where the Markaz returnees and suspected candidates have toured have also been closed. Medical teams have also been deployed to conduct health survey and identify secondary contracts.

Apart from Mukarampura, Mankammathota and Kashmirgadda have also been closed in Karimnagar. While, Kashmirgadda, located adjacent to Mukarampura, had so far reported 13 positive cases, including ten Indonesian preachers, one person from Mankammathota has also attended the Markaz congregation at Delhi’s Nizamuddin area earlier last month.

On the other hand, Kakatiyanagar, Siddarthnagar, Mamindlawada and Gandhi Vidhyanagar of Huzurabad town, where three positive cases were reported, have also been closed. While two of them were infected by the deadly virus after attending the Markaz congregation, another person is the brother of one of the Markaz returnees.

The affected areas have been further divided into six containment zones, three each in Karimangar and Huzurabad. A sector is also formed along with 50 houses. The authorities have also deployed 12 medical teams in Karimnagar, 35 medical teams in Huzurabad to conduct the health survey.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Karimangar Police Commissioner, VB Kamalasan Reddy said that in some cases, symptoms of virus have not been exposed till the person was tested positive for COVID-19.

In some countries, people were getting positive reports after returning from quarantine centers. So, they have decided to put restrictions in buffer zones and conduct tests, CP said.

