Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent protests

By | Published: 11:56 am

Srinagar: Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar city on Monday to prevent separatist-called protests, police said.

Separatist conglomerate, Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, have called for a valley-wide protest shutdown against the killing of three over ground workers (OGWs) and a militant during a gunfight in Shopian district on Sunday.

According to the military, the gunfight occurred after a mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) of the Army was fired upon.

Another civilian’s body identified as Gowhar Ahmad Lone, 24, was found on Monday morning some 250 metres away from Sunday’s gunfight site.

“Partial restrictions will also remain in force in some areas falling under the jurisdiction of Maisuma and Kralkhud police stations of Srinagar to maintain law and order.” police said.

The State Public Service Commission has ordered the cancellation of Monday’s civil services exams.

Internet and rail services have been suspended in south Kashmir.

Shops, other businesses, public transport remained shut in Srinagar.