Results a mixed bag for Telangana parties

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: The results of Lok Sabha elections turned out to be a mixed bag for political parties in Telangana, with the ruling TRS clinching nine seats. Interestingly, the BJP and the Congress sprang a surprise by winning four and three seats respectively but with tough competition from the TRS candidates.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi continued his domination in the Hyderabad constituency and won with a margin of 2,73,956 votes against BJP candidate Bhagavanth Rao.

As counting progressed on Thursday, a lot of drama and excitement was witnessed in several constituencies such as Chevella, Bhongir, Karimnagar, Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Secunderabad, and Warangal among others. A close fight ensued in Chevella, Bhongir and Malkajgiri constituencies for the most part of the day with a twist after every other round.

The counting in Chevella was no less than a T20 match as trends indicated a win for sitting MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy initially. But TRS nominee Ranjith Reddy turned the tables and emerged victorious with nearly 8,000 votes. Similar was the situation in Bhongir and Malkajgiri seats where TRS candidates were in the lead during the initial rounds, but winds turned in favour of Congress candidates Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and A Revanth Reddy respectively in the last a few rounds. While Venkat Reddy registered a margin of 4,796 votes, Revanth Reddy managed to get a majority of 10,422 votes over his TRS opponent. TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy secured a majority of 25,682 votes in a close fight with TRS opponent Vemireddy Narasimha Reddy.

TRS candidate and sitting MP Pasunuri Dayakar Rao registered one of the highest margins in the country with a majority of 3,50,298 votes. TRS nominee from Medak Kotha Prabhakar Reddy also registered a 3,16,427 vote-win with 5,96,048 votes polled for him.

The results in Nizamabad, Karimnagar and even Adilabad came as a shocker for the TRS which was confident of winning all the three. However, the BJP was able to secure the seats with a clear majority over the TRS candidates. TRS sources attributed the party candidate K Kavitha’s defeat to farmers issues falsely propagated by the Congress leadership and alleged that they colluded with the BJP in Nizamabad constituency. Dharmapuri Srinivas won the seat with a majority of 66,111 votes. BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay registered a win in Karimnagar constituency by a margin of 89,508 votes against sitting MP B Vinod Kumar.