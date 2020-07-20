Resume RTC buses, Metro Rail in Hyderabad: Congress

By | Published: 6:51 pm

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Monday demanded that the State government take measures to resume public transport system in the State, particularly in Hyderabad.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin said the State government was not considering the problems faced by people, especially the poor and middle class, due to closure of public transport in the twin cities. He said all TSRTC bus services and Hyderabad Metro Rail have remained closed since March 22 in view of the lockdown due to Corona virus.

“The closure of public transport was essential to prevent the spread of Covid. However, in view of changed circumstances, when many other services have been restored as part of unlock-I and II, the State government should consider re-opening of public transport in a regulated and controlled form,” he said in a media statement.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .