Retain reforms to curb commercialisation in NEP: HSPA

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Schools Parents Association (HSPA) on Wednesday urged the Ministry of Human Resource Development to retain reforms in the final National Education Policy that curb commercialisation of school education by private schools.

The association said the reforms on curbing commercialisation of school education by private schools were mentioned in the draft NEP 2019 but were missing in the final NEP 2020. School management committees for private schools like public schools should be retained in the policy.

It also wanted a clause that made schools transparently report their annual audited financial statements. The parents also wanted the Ministry to propose a regulatory mechanism to regulate school fees and fix an upper limit for fees in private schools.

